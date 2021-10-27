funeral-of-fofi-gennimata-takes-place-in-athens

The funeral of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) president Fofi Gennimata took place with full state honors in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as well as several leading political figures from across the spectrum, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, paid tribute to Gennimata, while hundreds of mourners gathered outside the cathedral.

“By bidding Fofi Gennimata farewell today, we are not just bidding farewell to a female politician known for her sense of democracy, honesty, and efficiency. We do not merely bid farewell who faced a difficult diagnosis with vigor and honesty. We say farewell to a model of hope and discretion,” said President Sakellaropoulou, adding that she “overcame divisive opinions, condemning them everywhere they appeared, but always with congeniality and dignity. This is why she earned the respect of her party, parliament, and wider society.”

Gennimata passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.

She was interred in Athens’ First Cemetery.