Authorities announce 3,651 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 3,651 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a decrease from Tuesday’s 4,165, but also announced 63 deaths, a recent high.

The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that 387 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs, with 56 (14.47%) of them being fully vaccinated and the remaining 331 (85.53%) being unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 728,210, with a total of 15,770 deaths over the same period.