bill-outlines-stricter-criteria-for-ngo-definition-and-funding

An Interior Ministry bill seeking to create a single registry of charitable, nonprofit, nongovernmental and volunteer organizations that are active in Greece, and to bring more transparency to how they are funded, was put to public consultation on Wednesday.

In an explanatory note attached to the draft legislation, the ministry stressed that there are currently nine separate registers cataloguing NGOs, and none of them are connected. The aim now is to create one official database of organizations that fulfill specific criteria. Moreover, it will be available online and open to public scrutiny.

The legislation also stipulates that NGOs cannot receive regular state subsidies in excess of 40% of their operational budget or state-backed loans. They will not be eligible for any subsides if they do not fulfill the specific criteria.

It also offers tax incentives to encourage donations to charitable causes.