Merkel ‘looking forward’ to Greek visit, spokesperson says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 5, 2021. [John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to her visit to Greece on Thursday and her meetings with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that, with respect to Greek-Turkish relations, the German government considers that solutions can only be found through “discussion, dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect.”

“It is our conviction – and the basis on which the federal government has always acted – that neighbourly relations between Greece and Turkey are important and in the interests of not just those two countries but all of Europe,” he said.

“This is why we welcome and support the fact that Greece and Turkey have resumed talks, that they are carrying out bilateral exploratory talks in order to find solutions to difficult open matters between them. Because it is clear that solutions can only be found through discussion, dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect.”

He stressed that “the chancellor made this clear during her recent talks in Turkey.” [AMNA]