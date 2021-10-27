NEWS

Breast cancer screening program to be named in honor of Gennimata, Mitsotakis announces

[File photo]

A special breast cancer screening program will bear the name of Fofi Gennimata in tribute to thelate Movement for Change leader, the prime minister announced on Wednesday.

“In 2022, we are introducing, as a special pilot program, the free access of all women aged 50 to 69 to breast cancer screening tests. Technology will help us to inform all women by email on their annual appointments while support will be offered through the health system to help people change dangerous habits and behavior,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a social media post.

The new program would be “accompanied by the strength and the smile of Fofi,” the prime minister added.

Gennimata, who died on Monday aged 56, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She was admitted to hospital earlier this month after a relapse. She was buried on Wednesday.

Health
