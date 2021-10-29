greek-president-receives-merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on Friday meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace in Athens.

The Greek president praised Merkel’s political legacy, adding that she had shaped German and European policy for almost two decades.

Sakellaropoulou also thanked Merkel for her efforts to strengthen and protect bilateral ties, while commending her pro-European stance on a number of challenges which tested the cohesion of the European project.

Sakellaropoulou also referred to the 10-year financial crisis, adding that Greece had often felt isolated. The Greek president said she believed that the difficulties had encouraged mutual understanding.

She said it was crucial that Europe had managed to maintain its cohesion, as demonstrated in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the EU recovery fund.

In her comments, Merkel admitted that there had been ups and downs in bilateral ties between the two EU members. However, she added, there was always the belief that Greece and Germany were on the same side.

Earlier, Merkel visited the Goethe Institute of Athens.