A Cretan man who threatened to take his own life by jumping off a cliff after murdering his wife has been convinced to hand himself over after seven hours of negotiations, local media on Crete reported on Friday.

After approaching police and his son, he was been taken to hospital in Ierapetra, under police guard.

Earlier in the day, he stabbed his 48-year-old wife and mother of four to death.

The investigation into the murder continues.