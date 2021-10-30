greece-likely-to-see-next-covid-peak-in-november

Coronavirus cases are expected to rise further in November and the fifth wave of the pandemic to peak over the month, according to Athanasios Tsakris, professor of microbiology and member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic.

Speaking to Skai TV on Friday, he said that this fifth wave of the pandemic “will evolve until December, in a similar way to the second epidemic wave last year in the corresponding period.”

“From the fourth we passed without a break to the fifth wave in Greece and we see it evolving first in northern Greece and then in the other regions,” he noted, adding, however, that the overall situation won’t be as bad as it was last winter in northern Greece as the population is now getting vaccinated, albeit at a low rate.

The coronaviruses, he said, “start with the first cold in October, peak around midwinter and continue until spring.”

He noted that there is a “significant percentage of vaccinated people who provide respite and hope to the health system,” stressing that both the flu vaccine and the third dose are necessary, with priority given to the latter at this stage.