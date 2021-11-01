refugee-facility-in-capital-to-close-by-year-end

The Municipality of Athens intends to close the Elaionas accommodation facility for asylum seekers that has been operating in the capital since 2015. However, it remains possible that about 900 people will remain at the facility. These are recognized refugees who have no other place of residence or the financial means to rent accommodation.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis has informed Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis that the municipality is not going to renew the contract for the concession of the land in Elaionas, which expires on December 31.

Bakoyannis said the reasons that led to the facility’s creation no longer exist, as there is no longer a crisis. The facility was created to house 700 people, a figure that peaked at 2,500. There are currently 1,900. There has been no infrastructure upgrade or staff increase, which has had an adverse impact on the residents of the facility and surrounding neighborhoods.