Three arrested over attempted blackmail of Oreokastro mayor

Police on Saturday arrested two men, aged 46 and 66, and a 22-year-old woman on charges they blackmailed Pantelis Tsakiris, the mayor of Oreokastro in northern Greece, threatening to publicize a compromising video of him unless he paid them 40,000 euros.

Police said the 38-year-old mayor and his brother, 41, had filed a complaint and an operation was immediately organized, leading to the arrest of the 46-year-old when he arrived at a pre-arranged appointment on Friday in the area of ​​Kalamaria to receive the agreed amount.

The 66-year-old, who was waiting nearby to receive the money, was also arrested, as was the 22-year-old, in whose telephone material related to the case was found.

In a Facebook post, Tsakiris said he was “shocked by the violent intrusion into my personal and family life.” “Very angry and disgusted with the methods used by some to achieve their goals. That’s enough. Justice is taking over now,” he wrote.

