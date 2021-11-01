police-changes-in-the-wake-of-fatal-shootout

Following a car chase and subsequent shootout in the Perama district of Piraeus last month and the subsequent findings of a police internal investigation, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry is mulling a series of changes in the operation of the DIAS motorcycle unit, whose officers were involved in the incident. Final decisions concerning these changes are expected Monday.

Kathimerini understands that imminent changes are expected in matters of officer training and in the protocols applied by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in cases of pursuit of suspects. A high-ranking official at the ministry has revealed to Kathimerini that the rules will be revised according to international standards.

“We will consider applying methods similar to those of foreign police forces, such as the use of spike strips on the road to immobilize vehicles,” he said.

At the same time, the possibility of replacing officers from the Directorate of Immediate Action, which oversees DIAS, and the Operations Center of Immediate Action remains open.

The seven officers involved in the incident are facing prosecution for premeditated murder in a shootout that killed a 18-year-old man and injured a 16-year-old after a car chase in Piraeus. The officers claim that the driver of the car had homicidal intent and they acted in legal defense. In their initial testimonies, the officers said the car rammed all five police motorcycles.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos, who received the results of the internal investigation about the incident, bemoaned a lack of coordination. However, senior ministry officials were not clear whether immediate proceedings will take place to replace people.