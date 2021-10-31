NEWS

Golden eagle found poisoned

A golden eagle was found dead last week, in the latest case of wildlife poisoning due to the illegal use of toxic baits in the Greek countryside.

The eagle was found dead on Thursday in the area of Perivlepto Paranesti, a village in Drama, northern Greece. Closer examination found the bird had consumed poisoned food before it died.

The identification of the endangered eagle was possible as it had a satellite transmitter that had been fitted in the framework of a doctoral dissertation for the study of the species at the Department of Biological Applications and Technologies of the University of Ioannina.

It was apparently poisoned the day before it was found.

