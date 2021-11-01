NEWS

Selling F-16s to Turkey a violation of CAATSA, Pompeo says

selling-f-16s-to-turkey-a-violation-of-caatsa-pompeo-says

Selling Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped, would be a violation of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

“No CAATSA violative action should be contemplated by our government at any time. I hope that the administration will comply with the US law,” Pompeo told Lena Argiri, the Washington correspondent of Greece’s state-run broadcaster ERT.

During their meeting in Rome Sunday, US President Joe Biden told Erdogan his request for F-16s had to go through a process in the US. The Turkish president said his counterpart was “positive” toward the sale.

