sms-nudge-to-encourage-covid-vaccination

Unvaccinated persons who have joined the country’s electronic prescription system will receive personalized text messages prompting them to receive the shot against Covid-19.

A first SMS was to be sent daily to around 450,000 people Monday.

The initiative is part of government efforts to increase Greece’s vaccination coverage which remains under 60 percent amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The data were made available by the Computer Center for Social Security Services (IDIKA), which oversees the e-prescription scheme.