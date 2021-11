Tonia Antoniou, 54, was on Monday sworn-in as an MP for the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Antoniou, who finished as runner up in the 2019 elections, will fill the seat of the late Fofi Gennimata, who was also leader of the alliance.

Meanwhile, KINAL’s parliamentary group will meet on Monday afternoon to determine its political strategy until the party holds an election for a new leader on December 5.