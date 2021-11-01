pregnant-woman-dies-from-covid-in-thessaloniki

A 38-year-old pregnant woman being treated for coronavirus-related complications died last week in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. According to information available to Kathimerini, the woman had tested positive for coronavirus in late September and had no underlying symptoms but was unvaccinated. The woman had an emergency caesarean surgery and was later intubated.

A second woman has also been intubated in the same hospital in Thessaloniki following her c-sec surgery, also unvaccinated.