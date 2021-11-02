PM: Citizens should not be burdened with green transition’s costs

Citizens should not be burdened by the costs of the European Union’s transition to green energy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out to Bloomberg news agency on Monday.

Greece has already taken measures worth 500 mln euros to protect households from the energy crisis and the turmoil in the natural gas market, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), held in Glasgow.

“The last thing we want is for citizens to be dissappointed by the policies against climate change. Citizens should not have to bear the costs of green transition,” he said.

[AMNA]