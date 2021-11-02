thessaloniki-cyclist-dies-after-hitting-truck

A cyclist who hit on a truck at a crossroads in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning has died of her injuries, police said.

According to an eye witness who spoke to a local news website on Tuesday, the 42-year-old woman was cycling on Grigoriou Lambraki Street shortly after 8 a.m. when a truck moving ahead of her on the same road made a turn in Katsimidi Steet. The cyclist hit the truck and ended up wedged under its wheels.

The woman was intubated in the ambulance on her way to Papageorgiou hospital but her severe head injuries were fatal.