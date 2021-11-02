NEWS

Thessaloniki cyclist dies after hitting truck

thessaloniki-cyclist-dies-after-hitting-truck
[seleo.gr]

A cyclist who hit on a truck at a crossroads in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning has died of her injuries, police said.

According to an eye witness who spoke to a local news website on Tuesday, the 42-year-old woman was cycling on Grigoriou Lambraki Street shortly after 8 a.m. when a truck moving ahead of her on the same road made a turn in Katsimidi Steet. The cyclist hit the truck and ended up wedged under its wheels.

The woman was intubated in the ambulance on her way to Papageorgiou hospital but her severe head injuries were fatal.

READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

PM: Citizens should not be burdened with green transition’s costs

[Giorgos Moutafis./Reuters]
NEWS

Vaccination committee expected to greenlight booster for under-50s

[Twitter account of GEETHA Chief]
NEWS

GEETHA, US sign MDCA’s implementing arrangement

[AP]
NEWS

North Macedonia: Zaev’s resignation, Greece’s message

[Robert Perry/EPA]
NEWS

Denmark, US and 12 other nations back tougher climate goal for shipping

[AP]
NEWS

US Representatives oppose F-16 sale to Turkey