Health Minister rules out new lockdown, new measures to be announced

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of new horizontal restrictions and a lockdown, following a record-breaking number of new infections on Monday.

Plevris is scheduled to announce new measures to curb the surge in infections at 6 p.m.

Speaking to Mega TV, the minister said that the national health system “is protected and ready to deal with the pressure” that is already increasing in hospitals due to the low vaccination coverage in some parts of the country, while adding that there is an effective framework in place for testing and tracking down Covid-19 infections.

 

