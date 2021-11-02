pregnant-thessaloniki-woman-dies-of-covid

A 38-year-old pregnant woman from the northern city of Katerini died of Covid-19 last week. According to a local broadcaster, she had not been vaccinated.

The woman, who did not have any underlying health problems, was in her 33rd week of pregnancy when she tested positive at the end of September. On Sept. 28 she was hospitalized in Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital. Two days later, as her health was deteriorating, doctors performed a C-section to save the baby.

After the operation, the woman was intubated but she died late last week. Her baby is in good health.

According to local website voria.gr, another pregnant woman has also been hospitalised with coronavirus. The 35-year-old, who had not been vaccinated, also delivered through a C-section and had to be initially intubated along with her baby.

A source in the same hospital said doctors are also treating a 27-year-old woman who had only done the first dose of a Covid vaccine.