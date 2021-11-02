virus-infections-expected-to-smash-new-record-on-tuesday

Greek health authorities could report more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to sources, breaking the record set only a day ago with 5,449 new cases.

This would mark the highest number of daily infections reported since the start of the pandemic in Greece, cementing the unprecedented surge recorded in the country in the past few weeks, which is also reflected in the number of intubated patients.

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 430 intubations and 52 deaths in its daily bulletin.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of new horizontal restrictions and a lockdown, but is expected to announce new measures to curb the surge in infections at 6 p.m.

The measures reportedly on the table foresee an increase in social distancing in mixed spaces at restaurants and bars from 1.5 meters to 2, and a reduction on the number of people allowed at a table, from 10 possibly to six.

There are also suggestions for increased testing of unvaccinated workers in catering and entertainment. This would entail three rapid tests a week from the current two, at their own expense.

What’s more, a proposal that there should be no music outdoors will also be considered. Modifications to outdoor mixed entertainment venues will also be discussed.