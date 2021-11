Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greece recorded 6,700 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year.

Another 59 people died from coronavirus over the past day, taking the total to 16,050 among 754,451 Covid-19 cases.

A total of 434 patients remain intubated in intensive care units.