door-opening-ceremony-held-at-st-nicholas

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center celebrated its door-opening ceremony (Thyranoixia), presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Tuesday.

The site will formally open in April next year.

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11. Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by the world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty Park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum.