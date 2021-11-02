‘Pacta sunt servanda,’ Greek FM says on Prespes accord

Greece will fulfill all obligations stemming from its name deal with North Macedonia, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias affirmed Tuesday.

“Pacta sunt servanda,” he said during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic , using the Latin for “agreements must be kept.”

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, a champion of the so-called Prespes accord, announced his resignation late Sunday following the heavy defeat of his governing Social Democratic Union in the Balkan country’s local elections.