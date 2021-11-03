professor-convicted-for-sexually-abusing-three-students

A professor of obstetrics at the International Hellenic University (formerly the Alexander Technological Educational Institute) of Thessaloniki was handed a four-year suspended sentence yesterday after being found guilty of sexually abusing three former students.

Women’s rights groups gathered outside the court in the northern port city applauded the decision.

The incidents he was found guilty of occurred in 2015 and 2016 at his private practice, where he sexually abused the three young women during the course of a gynecological exam. He also promised them professional advancement if they did not take action against him.

In his testimony at trial, the defendant denied the accusations, claiming they were the product of lies cooked up by two colleagues who want to harm him professionally and socially.

He was released from custody on the grounds that he had no previous trouble with the law and has filed an appeal against the court decision.