mitarakis-discusses-migration-in-ankara

Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis discussed migration issues with Turkey’s Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, in Ankara Tuesday.

In a statement, Mitarakis said that the new realities in Afghanistan “make regional cooperation even more necessary” and the two ministers had a “common understanding of the dangers of the migration crisis.”

“We agreed on the need for further cooperation in the framework of the EU-Turkey Joint Declaration, following the conversation between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Erdogan,” Mitarakis said.

“Greece will continue to responsibly face its obligations to protect the borders of the European Union, with absolute respect for international law. We will support Turkey’s efforts within the (agreement with the EU) so that it can deal with the (migration flow) pressure that may arise from Afghanistan. It is up to Turkey to reciprocate the good will in cooperating with our country.”

[AMNA]