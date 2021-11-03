NEWS

Covid: 6,150 new cases, 49 deaths, 431 on ventilators

Covid: 6,150 new cases, 49 deaths, 431 on ventilators

Health authorities announced 6,150 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Wednesday, down on Tuesday’s record-high figure of 6,700.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 49 deaths, ten fewer than on the previous day.

There were 431 patients on ventilators, three less than on Tuesday. Of the total intubated, 84.22 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 6,150 new cases, 8 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 760,592 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 16,109 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,556 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

