red-cross-sends-humanitarian-aid-to-migrants-on-kos

This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near Crete, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP].

The Hellenic Red Cross sent 6.5 tonnes of humanitarian to Kos for the use of the 375 migrants who were taken to the island after being found adrift on a boat off Crete last week.

A truck containing the aid, which includes clothing, footwear and sanitary items, departed for Kos on Wednesday, the president of the Greek Red Cross, Dr Antonios Avgerinos, said.

Last week, a Greek search and rescue vessel located the migrants aboard a small Turkish-flagged cargo ship that suffered engine problems east of Crete.

The ship’s passengers were subsequently taken to Kos Reception and Identification Migrant Center.

On Monday, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said Greece was seeking to send Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants who were aboard the ship back to their countries.