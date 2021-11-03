syriza-to-table-amendment-calling-for-negative-covid-tests-to-enter-churches

Main opposition SYRIZA said on Wednesday it will table an amendment that will require unvaccinated people to present a negative Covid-19 test result to enter churches.

Churches are one of only three places – the others being pharmacies and supermarkets – that are exempted from new government measures that go into effect on Saturday that require unvaccinated people to present a negative Covid-19 test result to enter a range of businesses and services, including state services, banks, restaurants and retail shops.

Speaking in parliament, SYRIZA’s parliamentary representative Nikos Pappas criticized the exemption of churches from the new measures. [AMNA]