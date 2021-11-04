Holy Synod calls on priests, public to get vaccinated

The Holy Synod of Greece’s Orthodox Church reiterated on Wednesday calls on priests and the faithful to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as well as to wear masks and maintain distances in churches to prevent the spread of the virus.

The call came as the country is facing an unprecedented spike in infections, with health authorities announcing 6,150 new infections on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s record-high figure of 6,700.

“Responding to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Holy Synod, in addition to its written circulars and instructions, appeals to all its clergy, as well as to the faithful, that when they attend holy temples they fully observe all measures to protect from the spread of coronavirus disease and urges everyone to get vaccinated, according to the instructions of the medical community,” the Church’s governing body said in a statement following a meeting on Wednesday.