NEWS

Patriarch to have operation in New York

patriarch-to-have-operation-in-new-york

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios will undergo an operation at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Wednesday. The Patriarch will have stents placed following a myocardial scintigraphy examination earlier the same day. The Patriarch is expected to be released on Thursday and will travel back to Istanbul on the weekend.

According to information available to “Kathimerini” from people close to the Patriarch, he is in high spirits and that there is no need for concern. The Patriarch was already aware of the need for a stent.

The Patriarch even met with the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America headquarters. The two men spoke at length over human rights and racial discrimination. Eric Adams chose the Archdiocese as his first visit following his election on Tuesday due to his close friendship with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. [with information from AMNA, ERT]

Religion
