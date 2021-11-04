NEWS

Police checks to intensify for compliance with Covid measures

police-checks-to-intensify-for-compliance-with-covid-measures
[Intime News]

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) will conduct spot checks on individuals and businesses over the next two weeks when the new measures to stem the surge in coronavirus infections will be applied, starting this Saturday, the president of the National Transparency Authority said Thursday.

Angelos Binis said inspections will be carried out as a priority in stores that have previously violated relevant legislation, noting that those who break the law risk fines of 5,000 euros and two-week store closures. 

Checks will be conducted nationwide by 8,000 police officers and 400 employees of the National Transparency Authority and the Ministry of Development.

As of Saturday, unvaccinated people will need to produce a negative rapid or PCR test to enter banks, public offices, retail outlets, mixed entertainment venues and hairdressers. This rule will not apply to grocery stores, supermarkets and religious spaces.

These also include the provision that all unvaccinated employees in the private and public sectors will be required to take two Covid tests per week (rapid or PCR). 

The measures came as the daily infection rate of the coronavirus smashed a new record Tuesday with a staggering 6,700 confirmed cases, the highest since the pandemic began, and continued with 6,150 on Wednesday.

The checks will be conducted nationwide with the collaboration of ELAS, the National Transparency Authority, the Labor Inspection Authority and municipal authorities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Alexandros Michailidis/ SOOC]
NEWS

Health system tested by rising Covid-19 cases

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis reiterates there will be no new lockdown

covid-6-150-new-cases-49-deaths-431-on-ventilators
NEWS

Covid: 6,150 new cases, 49 deaths, 431 on ventilators

minister-tests-positive-for-coronavirus
NEWS

Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and hold a Greek flag during a protest outside the Greek Parliament, in central Athens, on Wednesday, [AP]
NEWS

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines

pm-defends-latest-measures-rules-out-general-lockdown
NEWS

PM defends latest measures, rules out general lockdown