police-checks-to-intensify-for-compliance-with-covid-measures

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) will conduct spot checks on individuals and businesses over the next two weeks when the new measures to stem the surge in coronavirus infections will be applied, starting this Saturday, the president of the National Transparency Authority said Thursday.

Angelos Binis said inspections will be carried out as a priority in stores that have previously violated relevant legislation, noting that those who break the law risk fines of 5,000 euros and two-week store closures.

Checks will be conducted nationwide by 8,000 police officers and 400 employees of the National Transparency Authority and the Ministry of Development.

As of Saturday, unvaccinated people will need to produce a negative rapid or PCR test to enter banks, public offices, retail outlets, mixed entertainment venues and hairdressers. This rule will not apply to grocery stores, supermarkets and religious spaces.

These also include the provision that all unvaccinated employees in the private and public sectors will be required to take two Covid tests per week (rapid or PCR).

The measures came as the daily infection rate of the coronavirus smashed a new record Tuesday with a staggering 6,700 confirmed cases, the highest since the pandemic began, and continued with 6,150 on Wednesday.

The checks will be conducted nationwide with the collaboration of ELAS, the National Transparency Authority, the Labor Inspection Authority and municipal authorities.