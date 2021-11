The infection rate among children aged 4-18 years is high due to mobility, the colder weather and the more transmissible Delta variant, the head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said on Thursday.

Theoklis Zaoutis told kathimerini.gr that EODY recorded almost 7,000 infections in this age group in one week

Greece administers Covid-19 jabs to 12-17 year-olds.