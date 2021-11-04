spectator-injured-at-motocross-event-dies

A 27-year-old spectator who was injured during a motocross event in Giannitsa, central Macedonia, on October 17 has died, state-run broadcaster ERT said on Thursday.

A teenager, aged 16, was also seriously injured at the same event of the Panhellenic Motocross Championship and remains at the intensive care unit of the Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki.

The accident happened when a 16-year-old rider lost control of his motorbike during a jump and crashed into the protective barriers and a metal pole, which in turn fell on the two spectators.

The 27-year-old spectator, himself a motocross race driver, along with the teenager, were standing at the pit stop were only qualified mechanics are allowed.

The man and the teen were transferred to hospital and underwent surgery.