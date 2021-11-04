NEWS

Infections expected to break yet another record on Thursday

People line up outside a coronavirus disease testing centre at the Ippokrateio General Hospital, in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 3, 2021. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

New Covid infections are expected to reach 7,000 on Thursday, smashing the record for daily cases for the second time in a week, according to sources cited by Skai television.

The data from the hospital admissions is also worrying. A negative record was recorded on November 2, with 343 admissions nationwide, compared with 213 patients admitted on October 19.

At the same time, the occupancy rate in ICUs on October 1 was 67% and on November 2 it reached 84%.

