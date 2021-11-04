NEWS

Greece records newest high with 6,808 new coronavirus cases

greece-records-newest-high-with-6-808-new-coronavirus-cases
[AP / Roman Yarovitcyn]

Greek health authorities reported that 6,808 new coronavirus cases were identified on Thursday, beating Tuesday’s record of 6,700. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also recorded 42 deaths and 441 intubated patients.

72 intubated patients (16.33%) are fully vaccinated while the other 369 (83.67%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 767,376, with 16,151 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
People line up outside a coronavirus disease testing centre at the Ippokrateio General Hospital, in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 3, 2021. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Infections expected to break yet another record on Thursday

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Holy Synod urges faithful to produce negative Covid tests at church entrance

holy-synod-calls-on-priests-public-to-get-vaccinated
NEWS

Holy Synod calls on priests, public to get vaccinated

[Intime News]
NEWS

Police checks to intensify for compliance with Covid measures

[Alexandros Michailidis/ SOOC]
NEWS

Health system tested by rising Covid-19 cases

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis reiterates there will be no new lockdown