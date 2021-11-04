greece-records-newest-high-with-6-808-new-coronavirus-cases

Greek health authorities reported that 6,808 new coronavirus cases were identified on Thursday, beating Tuesday’s record of 6,700. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also recorded 42 deaths and 441 intubated patients.

72 intubated patients (16.33%) are fully vaccinated while the other 369 (83.67%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 767,376, with 16,151 deaths over the same period.