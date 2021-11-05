platform-to-book-booster-shots-goes-online

The platform to book an appointment for a booster shot against Covid-19 for people over the age of 18 opens on Friday, the general secretary of primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous said on Thursday. He said the booster shot will be given to those inoculated with the single dose Johnson & Johnson, two months after vaccination, and to those vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, six months after the second dose.

Responding to whether people should be getting a booster because their vaccination certificate may at some point expire, Themistokleous said that the reason they should do so is to protect themselves. The issue is scientific, he said. Regarding mandatory vaccination, Themistokleous has insisted that its expansion to other groups of workers, besides those involved in healthcare, will not have a significant impact and could create management problems related to work suspensions.