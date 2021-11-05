NEWS

Spectator injured at a motocross event dies

A 27-year-old spectator who was injured during a motocross event in Giannitsa, central Macedonia, on October 17 has died, state-run broadcaster ERT said on Thursday. A teenager, aged 16, was also seriously injured at the same event of the Panhellenic Motocross Championship and remains in intensive care at the Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. 

The accident occurred when a 16-year-old rider lost control of his motorbike during a jump and crashed into the protective barriers and a metal pole, which in turn fell on the two spectators. The 27-year-old spectator, himself a motocross driver, along with the teenager, were standing at the pit stop, where only qualified mechanics are allowed.

