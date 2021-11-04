Greece and Turkey need to build climate of trust, Turkish ambassador says

Greece and Turkey can only manage the issue of migrant flows from Afghanistan by continuing to talk to one another and coordinate actions, Turkey’s ambassador to Greece said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Thessaloniki Summit 2021, Burak Özügergin said that the leaders of both countries, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had spoken by phone recently about this and other issues.

He said that the two countries needed to build a climate of trust between them and express complaints to one another instead of speaking to third parties.

Özügergin said that Turkey accepts US assurances that American investments in Alexandroupoli port is not related to Turkey.

Asked to comment on taking recourse to the International Court in The Hague over the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone, the Turkish ambassador claimed that “we cannot speak of continental shelves in the Aegean without knowing where the territorial waters end.” [AMNA]