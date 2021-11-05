police-patrols-bolstered

An additional one hundred fully manned police patrol cars have hit the streets of Attica since November 1, while precincts across the capital have been reinforced with 1,000 new officers, according to Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos.

“Security for everyone, security everywhere,” Theodorikakos said in a post on social media, stressing that the commitment he made for stronger police presence is now a reality.

Theodorikakos had announced a series of reforms, in the context of the reorganization of law enforcement, such as the digitization of services, in order to free up more personnel for neighborhood patrols.

The new car are patrolling the streets from midnight to 6 a.m.