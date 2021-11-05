self-test-required-for-minors-to-enter-mixed-establishments

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris clarified on Thursday that unvaccinated minors will have to produce a negative self-test, instead of the PCR or rapid tests required for adults, to enter any establishments that cater to a mixed clientele when the rules change this Saturday.

The details on the new rules will be included in a joint ministerial decision that will be published later on Thursday, he told ANT1 channel Thursday.

In an effort to halt the rapid rise in virus infections, the government announced last Tuesday that unvaccinated people will need to produce a negative rapid or PCR test to enter banks, public offices, retail outlets, mixed entertainment venues and hairdressers. That provision will not apply to grocery stores and religious spaces, although the Church of Greece urged the unvaccinated on Thursday to get tested before attending services.