Dendias lays wreath at Rwanda’s Genocide Memorial in first visit

[Foreign Ministry]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias began his visit to Rwanda on Friday by laying a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in the honour of the victims of the Tutsi genocide.

“I am deeeply moved and touched by my visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial. The terrible atrocities of 1994 are monumental. I feel deep respect for those courageous men that chose the difficult way of reconciliation and I wish the people of Rwanda strength and prosperity. They are an example for the world,” wrote Dendias in the visitors’ book.

This marks the first visit by a Greek foreign minister to the region and indicates Greece’s desire to upgrade its relations with African countries, as well as upgrade its presence in sub-Saharian Africa, the minister said.

[Intime News]
