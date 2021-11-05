top-court-reduces-statute-of-limitation-on-efka-debts-to-10-years

Greece’s top administrative court ruled reduced on Friday the statute of limitations on the collection of social security arrears to the country’s EFKA pension fund to 10 years, ruling that the two decades stipulated in a law passed in 2016 is unconstitutional.

In its decision the Council of State’s plenary found that Article 95, paragraph 1 of the relevant law is “contrary to the constitutional principles of proportionality and legal certainty,” noting that 20 years is not “a reasonable duration of a deadline, which is required to be relatively short.”