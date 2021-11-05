NEWS

Top court reduces statute of limitation on EFKA debts to 10 years

top-court-reduces-statute-of-limitation-on-efka-debts-to-10-years

Greece’s top administrative court ruled reduced on Friday the statute of limitations on the collection of social security arrears to the country’s EFKA pension fund to 10 years, ruling that the two decades stipulated in a law passed in 2016 is unconstitutional. 

In its decision the Council of State’s plenary found that Article 95, paragraph 1 of the relevant law is “contrary to the constitutional principles of proportionality and legal certainty,” noting that 20 years is not “a reasonable duration of a deadline, which is required to be relatively short.”

Justice
READ MORE
supreme-court-prosecutor-tackles-domestic-abuse
NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor tackles domestic abuse

professor-convicted-for-sexually-abusing-three-students
NEWS

Professor convicted for sexually abusing three students

[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]
NEWS

Appeal trial for boy’s 2014 speedboat death starts Thursday

court-rules-3-golden-dawn-prisoners-must-remain-behind-bars-pending-appeal
NEWS

Court rules 3 Golden Dawn prisoners must remain behind bars pending appeal

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police changes in the wake of fatal shootout

[InTime News]
NEWS

Acid attack perpetrator gets 15 years