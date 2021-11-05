NEWS

Almost 1 in 5 Greeks unable to heat their home in 2020, data shows

almost-1-in-5-greeks-unable-to-heat-their-home-in-2020-data-shows

Almost one in five people in Greece faced difficulty in heating their home in 2020, over twice the EU average, according to data released Friday by Eurostat.

The EU’s statistics agency found that while the EU 8% of the population in the EU struggled to heat their home, that share was 17% in Greece.

More than a quarter of Bulgaria’s population (27%) could not heat their homes, followed by Lithuania (23%), Cyprus (21%) and Portugal (17%).

The lowest rates, around 2%, were recorded in Austria, Finland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. [AMNA]

Energy
