Seven hospitalized after Covid outbreak in nursing home

Seven elderly people have been hospitalized after contracting Covid-19 following an outbreak of the virus in a nursing home in Thessaloniki.

More than 25 cases have been registered in the home, located in the suburb of Thermi.

According to reports, seven residents of the home were admitted to Papanikolaou hospital on Thursday, where they are being treated normal Covid wards.

The other residents in the nursing home who have tested positive are described as asymptomatic and have been placed in quarantine, in line with health protocols.

