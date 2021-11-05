NEWS

Lesvos: Prosecutors investigate Covid-infected priest who conducted service

lesvos-prosecutors-investigate-covid-infected-priest-who-conducted-service
[File photo]

Prosecutors on the island of Mytilene have launched a preliminary investigation following claims that a priest infected with Covid may have spread the virus in his parish by officiating at a service and distributing communion.

The investigation will seek to established whether the cleric knew he had Covid when he conduced the church service on October 26, the feast day of St Dimitrios.

A large number of local residents and visitors who attended the service, held in Evergetoulas on Lesvos.

Meanwhile, the monastery of Agios Rafail in Thermi, Lesvos, was closed at noon on Friday due to coronavirus, after the mother superior and other nuns tested positive.

On Thursday, the island’s bishop ordered clerics to get vaccinated or else face suspension without pay. [AMNA]

Church Coronavirus
READ MORE
bishop-orders-clerics-to-get-vaccinated-after-parishioners-contract-virus
NEWS

Bishop orders clerics to get vaccinated after parishioners contract virus

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Holy Synod urges faithful to produce negative Covid tests at church entrance

holy-synod-calls-on-priests-public-to-get-vaccinated
NEWS

Holy Synod calls on priests, public to get vaccinated

elpidophoros-no-religious-exemptions-from-covid-19-vaccines
NEWS

Elpidophoros: No religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccines

monastery-locked-down-after-16-nuns-test-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Monastery locked down after 16 nuns test positive for Covid-19

president-attends-memorial-service-for-victims-of-pandemic
NEWS

President attends memorial service for victims of pandemic