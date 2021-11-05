Lesvos: Prosecutors investigate Covid-infected priest who conducted service

Prosecutors on the island of Mytilene have launched a preliminary investigation following claims that a priest infected with Covid may have spread the virus in his parish by officiating at a service and distributing communion.

The investigation will seek to established whether the cleric knew he had Covid when he conduced the church service on October 26, the feast day of St Dimitrios.

A large number of local residents and visitors who attended the service, held in Evergetoulas on Lesvos.

Meanwhile, the monastery of Agios Rafail in Thermi, Lesvos, was closed at noon on Friday due to coronavirus, after the mother superior and other nuns tested positive.

On Thursday, the island’s bishop ordered clerics to get vaccinated or else face suspension without pay. [AMNA]