Covid: new record high of 6,909 cases; 48 deaths and 450 intubated

Health authorities announced 6,909 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 6,808 and marking a record-high figure for the fourth time this week.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 48 deaths, seven than on the previous day.

There were 450 patients intubated, nine more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 84% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 6,909 new cases, 11 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 774,265 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 16,200 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 150 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,588 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.