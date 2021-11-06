Restrictions on unvaccinated come into effect 

Unvaccinated people will need to produce a negative rapid or PCR test to enter retail stores, banks, public offices, mixed entertainment venues and hairdressers as of Saturday, as new measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19 came into effect.

That provision will not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies and religious spaces, although the Church of Greece urged the unvaccinated on Thursday to get tested before attending services.

Unvaccinated minors will need a negative self-test to enter any establishments that cater to a mixed clientele.