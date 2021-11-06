NEWS

Former president who tested positive for Covid hospitalized

Former president Prokopis Pavlopoulos was admitted to a hospital in Athens on Saturday “as a precaution” after testing positive last week for Covid-19.

The capital’s Alexandra general hospital issued a statement saying that the 71-year-old ex-president is “fully vaccinated, is showing no symptoms of the disease and is in good health.”

It added that his attending physician deemed it necessary, however, that he be “monitored for a few days in a hospital environment,” because he has a history of lung disease.

