New Covid infections at 6,393, 459 patients intubated

Greek health authorities on Saturday announced 6,393 new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m., down on Friday’s all time high of 6,909, amid a surge in cases.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 43 deaths, five less than the previous day. This raised the death toll to 16,243.

There were 459 patients on ventilators, up from 450 on Friday, with pressure mounting on hospitals, especially in northern Greece.

EODY conducted 284,452 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, which showed a positivity rate of 2.24%.